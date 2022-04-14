AirBTC (AIRBTC) Information

To honour the legendary Satoshi Nakamoto for his immeasurable efforts for the crypto world and its decentralization, AirCoin DAO Labs communities around the world have decided to launch AIRBTC to commemorate BTC and AIR.

It is a new generation of energy-free and environment-friendly mining. It is totally decentralized with no front and back end. It is LP-added mining with constant output