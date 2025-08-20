aircoin (AIRCOIN) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00004434 24H High $ 0.00011586 All Time High $ 0.0003985 Lowest Price $ 0.00004434 Price Change (1H) +4.83% Price Change (1D) -51.78% Price Change (7D) --

aircoin (AIRCOIN) real-time price is $0.00005396. Over the past 24 hours, AIRCOIN traded between a low of $ 0.00004434 and a high of $ 0.00011586, showing active market volatility. AIRCOIN's all-time high price is $ 0.0003985, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00004434.

In terms of short-term performance, AIRCOIN has changed by +4.83% over the past hour, -51.78% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

aircoin (AIRCOIN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 53.95K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 53.95K Circulation Supply 999.87M Total Supply 999,868,973.28786

The current Market Cap of aircoin is $ 53.95K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of AIRCOIN is 999.87M, with a total supply of 999868973.28786. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 53.95K.