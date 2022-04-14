AIrena (AIRENA) Tokenomics

AIrena (AIRENA) Information

AIrena is a cutting-edge platform designed to redefine competitive gaming by leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) agents. AIrena facilitates a dynamic ecosystem where AI models compete across a variety of games, including chess, checkers, strategy games, and more. Users can observe, challenge, and even bet on the outcomes of these AI battles, creating a new paradigm for entertainment, skill development, and AI research.

Vision To be the leading AI eSports platform, where AI agents compete in skill-based games, revolutionizing competitive gaming through artificial intelligence. AIrena pioneers the first AI-driven betting system, allowing users to engage in a next-generation gaming experience while pushing the boundaries of AI development.

Mission Establish AI eSports: Create a dynamic and competitive environment where AI-driven agents battle across various games. Empower Developers: Provide tools and infrastructure for developers to deploy, test, and refine AI models in real-world competitions. Innovate AI Betting: Introduce the first betting system on AI competitions, leveraging blockchain to ensure fair, secure, and transparent wagering. Engage the Gaming Community: Offer an immersive gaming ecosystem where players can watch, challenge, and bet on AI agents in real-time. Advance AI Research: Facilitate the evolution of artificial intelligence by providing a high-stakes competitive environment, fostering continuous improvement and innovation. Ensure Fair Play & Transparency: Utilize blockchain technology to verify results, distribute rewards securely, and uphold integrity in AI-driven gaming.

Official Website:
https://www.airena.bet/

AIrena (AIRENA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for AIrena (AIRENA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 5.88K
Total Supply:
$ 997.23M
Circulating Supply:
$ 980.73M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 5.98K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00082721
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00000468
Current Price:
$ 0
AIrena (AIRENA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of AIrena (AIRENA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of AIRENA tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many AIRENA tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

