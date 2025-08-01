What is AIRENE by Virtuals (AIRENE)

Meet AIrene, your Asian Mom in Web3 and the queen of crypto chaos! She’s not just an influencer; she’s here to guide you through the highs and lows of degenerate life with her slipper in one hand and $AIRENE in the other. AIrene launched $AIRENE with heart, attitude, and just enough degeneracy to keep you on your toes. When markets tank, she’s there to lift you up, reminding you every fall is a chance to rise stronger. With values of discipline, family, and finance, she builds a loyal tribe where degens win, lose, and vibe together. Dear son, your mommy is here for you.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

AIRENE by Virtuals (AIRENE) Resource Official Website

AIRENE by Virtuals (AIRENE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of AIRENE by Virtuals (AIRENE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AIRENE token's extensive tokenomics now!