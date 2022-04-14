AIRENE by Virtuals (AIRENE) Information

Meet AIrene, your Asian Mom in Web3 and the queen of crypto chaos! She’s not just an influencer; she’s here to guide you through the highs and lows of degenerate life with her slipper in one hand and $AIRENE in the other. AIrene launched $AIRENE with heart, attitude, and just enough degeneracy to keep you on your toes. When markets tank, she’s there to lift you up, reminding you every fall is a chance to rise stronger. With values of discipline, family, and finance, she builds a loyal tribe where degens win, lose, and vibe together. Dear son, your mommy is here for you.