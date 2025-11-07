Airi Virtual Companion (AIRI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -1.34% Price Change (1D) -1.78% Price Change (7D) -15.98% Price Change (7D) -15.98%

Airi Virtual Companion (AIRI) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, AIRI traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. AIRI's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, AIRI has changed by -1.34% over the past hour, -1.78% over 24 hours, and -15.98% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Airi Virtual Companion (AIRI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 6.72K$ 6.72K $ 6.72K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 6.72K$ 6.72K $ 6.72K Circulation Supply 997.36M 997.36M 997.36M Total Supply 997,364,440.657142 997,364,440.657142 997,364,440.657142

The current Market Cap of Airi Virtual Companion is $ 6.72K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of AIRI is 997.36M, with a total supply of 997364440.657142. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.72K.