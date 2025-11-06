aiRight (AIRI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00005765 24H High $ 0.00006575 All Time High $ 0.02943509 Lowest Price $ 0.00005329 Price Change (1H) -0.26% Price Change (1D) -6.01% Price Change (7D) -18.20%

aiRight (AIRI) real-time price is $0.00005794. Over the past 24 hours, AIRI traded between a low of $ 0.00005765 and a high of $ 0.00006575, showing active market volatility. AIRI's all-time high price is $ 0.02943509, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00005329.

In terms of short-term performance, AIRI has changed by -0.26% over the past hour, -6.01% over 24 hours, and -18.20% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

aiRight (AIRI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 74.05K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 107.78K Circulation Supply 1.28B Total Supply 1,859,999,980.0

The current Market Cap of aiRight is $ 74.05K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of AIRI is 1.28B, with a total supply of 1859999980.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 107.78K.