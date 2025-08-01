What is Airina Bolgur (BOLGUR)

It's all for kids! I am the real wife of Pavel Durov and 50% of telegram shares belong to me and my children (a meme token created about Irina Bolgur about the former wife of Pavel Durov, the founder of telegrams and The Open Network blockchain). 18 funders on The Open Network blockchain got impoverished and created a token through the GasPump platform We have gathered a community and will break into the TON Memelandia course

Airina Bolgur (BOLGUR) Resource Official Website

Airina Bolgur (BOLGUR) Tokenomics

