Airpuff Price (APUFF)
Airpuff (APUFF) is currently trading at 0.00383148 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. APUFF to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Airpuff to USD was $ +0.00040772.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Airpuff to USD was $ +0.0006759941.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Airpuff to USD was $ +0.0004159523.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Airpuff to USD was $ -0.000082085046793973.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00040772
|+11.91%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0006759941
|+17.64%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0004159523
|+10.86%
|90 Days
|$ -0.000082085046793973
|-2.09%
Discover the latest price analysis of Airpuff: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.36%
+11.91%
+19.72%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
AirPuff is the first AI-driven AirdropFi Project that enables users to perform leverage farming up to 15x leverage on their airdrops in different sectors and optimizes the potential return of airdrop by leveraging AI-driven approach.
Understanding the tokenomics of Airpuff (APUFF) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about APUFF token's extensive tokenomics now!
