aiSUI (SUIAGENT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00000832 $ 0.00000832 $ 0.00000832 24H Low $ 0.00001377 $ 0.00001377 $ 0.00001377 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00000832$ 0.00000832 $ 0.00000832 24H High $ 0.00001377$ 0.00001377 $ 0.00001377 All Time High $ 0.0025019$ 0.0025019 $ 0.0025019 Lowest Price $ 0.00000832$ 0.00000832 $ 0.00000832 Price Change (1H) -0.56% Price Change (1D) -37.14% Price Change (7D) -59.41% Price Change (7D) -59.41%

aiSUI (SUIAGENT) real-time price is $0.00000865. Over the past 24 hours, SUIAGENT traded between a low of $ 0.00000832 and a high of $ 0.00001377, showing active market volatility. SUIAGENT's all-time high price is $ 0.0025019, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00000832.

In terms of short-term performance, SUIAGENT has changed by -0.56% over the past hour, -37.14% over 24 hours, and -59.41% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

aiSUI (SUIAGENT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 11.25K$ 11.25K $ 11.25K Circulation Supply 0.00 0.00 0.00 Total Supply 1,300,000,000.0 1,300,000,000.0 1,300,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of aiSUI is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SUIAGENT is 0.00, with a total supply of 1300000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 11.25K.