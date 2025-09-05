More About SUIAGENT

aiSUI Price (SUIAGENT)

1 SUIAGENT to USD Live Price:

-37.10%1D
This token data is sourced from third parties.
aiSUI (SUIAGENT) Live Price Chart
aiSUI (SUIAGENT) Price Information (USD)

-0.56%

-37.14%

-59.41%

-59.41%

aiSUI (SUIAGENT) real-time price is $0.00000865. Over the past 24 hours, SUIAGENT traded between a low of $ 0.00000832 and a high of $ 0.00001377, showing active market volatility. SUIAGENT's all-time high price is $ 0.0025019, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00000832.

In terms of short-term performance, SUIAGENT has changed by -0.56% over the past hour, -37.14% over 24 hours, and -59.41% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

aiSUI (SUIAGENT) Market Information

$ 0.00
--
$ 11.25K
0.00
1,300,000,000.0
The current Market Cap of aiSUI is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SUIAGENT is 0.00, with a total supply of 1300000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 11.25K.

aiSUI (SUIAGENT) Price History USD

During today, the price change of aiSUI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of aiSUI to USD was $ -0.0000056460.
In the past 60 days, the price change of aiSUI to USD was $ -0.0000082723.
In the past 90 days, the price change of aiSUI to USD was $ -0.0005122840411925571.

Period | Change (USD) | Change (%)
Today$ 0-37.14%
30 Days$ -0.0000056460-65.27%
60 Days$ -0.0000082723-95.63%
90 Days$ -0.0005122840411925571-98.33%

What is aiSUI (SUIAGENT)

aiSUI (SUIAGENT) Resource

aiSUI Price Prediction (USD)

How much will aiSUI (SUIAGENT) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your aiSUI (SUIAGENT) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for aiSUI.

Check the aiSUI price prediction now!

SUIAGENT to Local Currencies

aiSUI (SUIAGENT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of aiSUI (SUIAGENT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SUIAGENT token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About aiSUI (SUIAGENT)

How much is aiSUI (SUIAGENT) worth today?
The live SUIAGENT price in USD is 0.00000865 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current SUIAGENT to USD price?
The current price of SUIAGENT to USD is $ 0.00000865. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of aiSUI?
The market cap for SUIAGENT is $ 0.00 USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of SUIAGENT?
The circulating supply of SUIAGENT is 0.00 USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of SUIAGENT?
SUIAGENT achieved an ATH price of 0.0025019 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of SUIAGENT?
SUIAGENT saw an ATL price of 0.00000832 USD.
What is the trading volume of SUIAGENT?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for SUIAGENT is -- USD.
Will SUIAGENT go higher this year?
SUIAGENT might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out SUIAGENT price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
aiSUI (SUIAGENT) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8) | Type | Information
09-04 17:54:00Industry Updates
24h Spot Capital Inflow/Outflow Ranking: WLFI Net Outflow of $32.2 Million, XRP Net Inflow of $16.78 Million
09-04 13:57:00Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $300.5 million, while Ethereum spot ETFs experienced net outflows of $38.2 million
09-04 10:38:00Industry Updates
ETH exchange platform reserves hit a 3-year low, with accelerated withdrawals occurring over the past 3 months
09-03 18:16:00On-chain Data
August Crypto CEX and DEX Trading Volumes Hit Highest Levels Since January
09-03 13:43:00Industry Updates
SOL/ETH rate rises to 0.04845, 24h Change (%) 5.25%
09-03 08:42:00Industry Updates
Ethereum withdrawal trend continues, with a net outflow of 10,600 ETH from CEXs in the past 24 hours

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.