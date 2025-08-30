More About DEFAI

AISweatShop Logo

AISweatShop Price (DEFAI)

Unlisted

1 DEFAI to USD Live Price:

$0.00877668
$0.00877668$0.00877668
0.00%1D
mexc
USD
AISweatShop (DEFAI) Live Price Chart
AISweatShop (DEFAI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.03379343
$ 0.03379343$ 0.03379343

$ 0.00443071
$ 0.00443071$ 0.00443071

--

--

0.00%

0.00%

AISweatShop (DEFAI) real-time price is $0.00877668. Over the past 24 hours, DEFAI traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. DEFAI's all-time high price is $ 0.03379343, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00443071.

In terms of short-term performance, DEFAI has changed by -- over the past hour, -- over 24 hours, and 0.00% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

AISweatShop (DEFAI) Market Information

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

--
----

$ 8.78M
$ 8.78M$ 8.78M

0.00
0.00 0.00

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of AISweatShop is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DEFAI is 0.00, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 8.78M.

AISweatShop (DEFAI) Price History USD

During today, the price change of AISweatShop to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of AISweatShop to USD was $ -0.0003177070.
In the past 60 days, the price change of AISweatShop to USD was $ +0.0032091833.
In the past 90 days, the price change of AISweatShop to USD was $ +0.001720719818993015.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0--
30 Days$ -0.0003177070-3.61%
60 Days$ +0.0032091833+36.56%
90 Days$ +0.001720719818993015+24.39%

What is AISweatShop (DEFAI)

AiSweatShop (A.S.S.) is an open-source framework aimed at deploying autonomous AI agents (often called “DeFAI” agents) with decentralized financial capabilities. Built on Arbitrum’s Layer-2 blockchain, AiSweatShop integrates elements of decentralized finance (DeFi) into AI agents, allowing them to independently manage tokens, liquidity, and related financial operations. By serving as a foundational infrastructure—sometimes compared to a “Federal Reserve” for AI agents—AiSweatShop focuses on establishing stable, secure, and scalable conditions for these AI-driven ecosystems to operate.

AISweatShop (DEFAI) Resource

Official Website

AISweatShop Price Prediction (USD)

How much will AISweatShop (DEFAI) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your AISweatShop (DEFAI) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for AISweatShop.

Check the AISweatShop price prediction now!

DEFAI to Local Currencies

AISweatShop (DEFAI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of AISweatShop (DEFAI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about DEFAI token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About AISweatShop (DEFAI)

How much is AISweatShop (DEFAI) worth today?
The live DEFAI price in USD is 0.00877668 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current DEFAI to USD price?
The current price of DEFAI to USD is $ 0.00877668. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of AISweatShop?
The market cap for DEFAI is $ 0.00 USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of DEFAI?
The circulating supply of DEFAI is 0.00 USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of DEFAI?
DEFAI achieved an ATH price of 0.03379343 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of DEFAI?
DEFAI saw an ATL price of 0.00443071 USD.
What is the trading volume of DEFAI?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for DEFAI is -- USD.
Will DEFAI go higher this year?
DEFAI might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out DEFAI price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
AISweatShop (DEFAI) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
08-29 11:32:51Industry Updates
PYTH Surges Over 100% in 24 Hours, Possibly Driven by Upgrade to "U.S. Economic Data Infrastructure"
08-28 18:39:00Industry Updates
SOL breaks through $215, reaching a new 206-day high, with SOL/BTC and SOL/ETH exchange rates continuing to strengthen
08-28 16:50:00Industry Updates
Total Stablecoin Market Cap Breaks Through $280 Billion, Setting a New All-Time High
08-28 15:25:00Industry Updates
Ethereum has gained 20.6% so far in August, on track to record its fourth positive August in history
08-28 05:13:00Industry Updates
Incremental funds continue to flow into the crypto ecosystem, with Tether and Circle minting a total of 1.25 billion dollars in stablecoins today
08-27 15:39:00Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. Ethereum spot ETFs saw net inflows of $455 million, while Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded net inflows of $88.10 million

Disclaimer

