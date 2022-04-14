AISweatShop (DEFAI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into AISweatShop (DEFAI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

AISweatShop (DEFAI) Information AiSweatShop (A.S.S.) is an open-source framework aimed at deploying autonomous AI agents (often called “DeFAI” agents) with decentralized financial capabilities. Built on Arbitrum’s Layer-2 blockchain, AiSweatShop integrates elements of decentralized finance (DeFi) into AI agents, allowing them to independently manage tokens, liquidity, and related financial operations. By serving as a foundational infrastructure—sometimes compared to a “Federal Reserve” for AI agents—AiSweatShop focuses on establishing stable, secure, and scalable conditions for these AI-driven ecosystems to operate. Official Website: https://aisweat.shop/ Buy DEFAI Now!

AISweatShop (DEFAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for AISweatShop (DEFAI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 8.78M $ 8.78M $ 8.78M All-Time High: $ 0.03379343 $ 0.03379343 $ 0.03379343 All-Time Low: $ 0.00443071 $ 0.00443071 $ 0.00443071 Current Price: $ 0.00877668 $ 0.00877668 $ 0.00877668

AISweatShop (DEFAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of AISweatShop (DEFAI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DEFAI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DEFAI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

