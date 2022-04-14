AITaxBot (AITAX) Tokenomics
Recover gas fees, transaction fees, taxes, and slippage. Paste an address into our bot—no wallet connect required—obtain your deductible tax report!
Welcome to AITaxBot—where revolutionizing your tax-saving experience is our core mission. Born from the vision of transforming tax management into a seamless and less time-consuming process, AITaxBot is dedicated to amplifying your savings. Our commitment is to simplify your journey through the complex terrain of taxes, offering you an unparalleled feature set that remains unrivaled in the industry.
At the heart of AITaxBot lies our innovative use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies. These powerful tools are harnessed to provide you with detailed insights into your tax obligations and potential deductions. Our goal is to optimize your financial efficiency while minimizing your tax liabilities. Join us as we navigate the path to smarter, simpler tax solutions.
AITaxBot (AITAX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of AITaxBot (AITAX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of AITAX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many AITAX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.