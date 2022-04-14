Discover key insights into AiTradeusMaximus (AIM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

AiTradeusMaximus (AIM) Information

AIM (AITradeus Maximus) is a next-generation AI-powered cryptocurrency trading protocol designed to automate and optimize trading across volatile markets. It fuses large language model intelligence with strategic tokenomics to create a sustainable, profit-sharing ecosystem.

In a market driven by emotion and noise, AIM replaces guesswork with precision. Our ensemble of LLMs — including GPT, Claude, and more — continuously analyzes market data, news, sentiment, and on-chain activity to generate real-time trading decisions.

The system is fully autonomous, operating without human intervention, and supports multiple portfolio strategies such as momentum, mean reversion, and arbitrage. All trading profits are logged transparently and partially redistributed to $AIM token holders.