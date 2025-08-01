AITV Price (AITV)
AITV (AITV) is currently trading at 0.088818 USD with a market cap of $ 22.26M USD. AITV to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the AITV to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate AITV price information.
During today, the price change of AITV to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of AITV to USD was $ -0.0023292786.
In the past 60 days, the price change of AITV to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of AITV to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.00%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0023292786
|-2.62%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of AITV: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.01%
-0.00%
-0.06%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
AITV is an AI-native media network that powers livestreaming agents—autonomous, interactive personalities capable of hosting shows, responding to viewers, and generating content in real time. Built onchain, AITV enables users to influence live broadcasts, earn rewards, and interact with AI hosts through credits and token-based mechanics. The $AITV token governs the ecosystem, supports agent deployment, fuels interactive features, and enables decentralized ownership and monetization of AI channels. Through its open tooling, launch pools, and customizable agents, AITV creates a new model for media—where AI-driven entertainment is participatory, programmable, and composable.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 AITV to VND
₫2,337.24567
|1 AITV to AUD
A$0.1376679
|1 AITV to GBP
￡0.0666135
|1 AITV to EUR
€0.07727166
|1 AITV to USD
$0.088818
|1 AITV to MYR
RM0.37925286
|1 AITV to TRY
₺3.61133988
|1 AITV to JPY
¥13.3227
|1 AITV to ARS
ARS$121.83520332
|1 AITV to RUB
₽7.2031398
|1 AITV to INR
₹7.7582523
|1 AITV to IDR
Rp1,456.03255392
|1 AITV to KRW
₩124.39493808
|1 AITV to PHP
₱5.1780894
|1 AITV to EGP
￡E.4.31300208
|1 AITV to BRL
R$0.49649262
|1 AITV to CAD
C$0.12256884
|1 AITV to BDT
৳10.85178324
|1 AITV to NGN
₦136.01499702
|1 AITV to UAH
₴3.70282242
|1 AITV to VES
Bs10.924614
|1 AITV to CLP
$86.419914
|1 AITV to PKR
Rs25.18167936
|1 AITV to KZT
₸48.29656386
|1 AITV to THB
฿2.9132304
|1 AITV to TWD
NT$2.66098728
|1 AITV to AED
د.إ0.32596206
|1 AITV to CHF
Fr0.07194258
|1 AITV to HKD
HK$0.69633312
|1 AITV to MAD
.د.م0.81002016
|1 AITV to MXN
$1.67599566
|1 AITV to PLN
zł0.33217932
|1 AITV to RON
лв0.39435192
|1 AITV to SEK
kr0.86952822
|1 AITV to BGN
лв0.15187878
|1 AITV to HUF
Ft31.09873452
|1 AITV to CZK
Kč1.91047518
|1 AITV to KWD
د.ك0.027178308
|1 AITV to ILS
₪0.30109302