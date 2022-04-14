AIvalanche DeFAI Agents (AVAXAI) Tokenomics
AIvalanche DeFAI Agents ($AVAXAI) is the first ecosystem that enables users to create, deploy, manage and trade tokenized AI Agents on the Avalanche blockchain. Designed for speed, scalability and efficiency, AIvalanche DeFAI Agents redefine how individuals, KOLs and developers interact with AI and DeFAI on Avalanche C-Chain.
With integrated AI capabilities and tokenized ownership, $AVAXAI empowers users to automate tasks, optimize performance, and monetize their AI Agents. Agents can be built to dominate a specific niche—from viral meme creation and GameFi optimization to advanced DeFi analytics—unlocking unparalleled opportunities for innovation, automation and income.
Powered by Avalanche’s infrastructure, AIvalanche DeFAI Agents are affordable, fast, and endlessly scalable. This document outlines the vision, market opportunity, and features that position AIvalanche DeFAI Agents as a transformative platform at the intersection of AI, DeFAI and blockchain.
Explore key tokenomics and price data for AIvalanche DeFAI Agents (AVAXAI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Understanding the tokenomics of AIvalanche DeFAI Agents (AVAXAI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of AVAXAI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many AVAXAI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.