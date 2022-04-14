AIVille Governance Token (AIV) Tokenomics Discover key insights into AIVille Governance Token (AIV), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

AIVille Governance Token (AIV) Information AIVille is a virtual world powered by AI agents — but it’s also a live experiment in decentralized intelligence. Each agent has memory, emotion, and intent. They aren't scripted bots. They perceive, reflect, plan, and act. They form social bonds, respond to context, and evolve through experience — not code. As a simulation-based AI game that integrates AI agents with a Web3 economy. Inspired by Stanford's Smallville and the classic game QQ Farm, AI Ville creates a virtual society where AI characters autonomously live, interact, and form relationships. Players can manage their own farms, build social connections with AI agents, and earn token rewards through a Play-to-Earn mechanism. Official Website: https://aivillegame.com/ Whitepaper: https://aivilles-organization.gitbook.io/aivilles-organization/ Buy AIV Now!

AIVille Governance Token (AIV) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for AIVille Governance Token (AIV), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 10.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 50.01M All-Time High: $ 0.0054911 All-Time Low: $ 0.00084925 Current Price: $ 0.00500423

AIVille Governance Token (AIV) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of AIVille Governance Token (AIV) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AIV tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AIV tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand AIV's tokenomics, explore AIV token's live price!

