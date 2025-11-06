AKA (AKA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.01092836$ 0.01092836 $ 0.01092836 Lowest Price $ 0.00943179$ 0.00943179 $ 0.00943179 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) -- Price Change (7D) 0.00% Price Change (7D) 0.00%

AKA (AKA) real-time price is $0.01057572. Over the past 24 hours, AKA traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. AKA's all-time high price is $ 0.01092836, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00943179.

In terms of short-term performance, AKA has changed by -- over the past hour, -- over 24 hours, and 0.00% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

AKA (AKA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.32M$ 1.32M $ 1.32M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.32M$ 1.32M $ 1.32M Circulation Supply 125.00M 125.00M 125.00M Total Supply 125,000,000.0 125,000,000.0 125,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of AKA is $ 1.32M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of AKA is 125.00M, with a total supply of 125000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.32M.