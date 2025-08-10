More About AK1111

Price of Akashalife (AK1111) Today

Akashalife (AK1111) is currently trading at 0.195766 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. AK1111 to USD price is updated in real-time.

Akashalife Key Market Performance:

-- USD
24-hour trading volume
+3.77%
Akashalife 24-hour price change
0.00 USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the AK1111 to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate AK1111 price information.

Akashalife (AK1111) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of Akashalife to USD was $ +0.00711511.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Akashalife to USD was $ -0.0990593774.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Akashalife to USD was $ -0.1578919937.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Akashalife to USD was $ -0.9620349807.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00711511+3.77%
30 Days$ -0.0990593774-50.60%
60 Days$ -0.1578919937-80.65%
90 Days$ -0.9620349807-83.09%

Akashalife (AK1111) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of Akashalife: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.1845
$ 0.1845$ 0.1845

$ 0.205078
$ 0.205078$ 0.205078

$ 3.57
$ 3.57$ 3.57

-0.12%

+3.77%

-5.86%

Akashalife (AK1111) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

--
----

0.00
0.00 0.00

What is Akashalife (AK1111)

The Akasha Project draws a parallel between the creation of the universe, as depicted in Genesis, and the development of technology, emphasizing interconnectedness and purpose. Just as God created the cosmos, Akasha aims to create a unified digital ecosystem. The project is built on the concept of a universal life force, known as Akasha, which is akin to the Holy Spirit and other spiritual energies. Akasha technology functions as an invisible, seamless layer connecting Web1, Web2, Web3, and traditional systems, making digital interactions feel as natural as breathing. The project’s vision extends beyond blockchain, aiming to unify all aspects of life and commerce, eliminating barriers between traditional finance and decentralized systems. Over six years, with 60 senior developers, the technology has evolved to offer effortless interoperability and accessibility for all users. The roadmap focuses on global adoption, aiming to generate $300 million in liquidity and bring thousands of new wallets into the ecosystem, creating a truly interconnected world where finance and technology merge seamlessly.

