The Akasha Project draws a parallel between the creation of the universe, as depicted in Genesis, and the development of technology, emphasizing interconnectedness and purpose. Just as God created the cosmos, Akasha aims to create a unified digital ecosystem. The project is built on the concept of a universal life force, known as Akasha, which is akin to the Holy Spirit and other spiritual energies. Akasha technology functions as an invisible, seamless layer connecting Web1, Web2, Web3, and traditional systems, making digital interactions feel as natural as breathing.
The project’s vision extends beyond blockchain, aiming to unify all aspects of life and commerce, eliminating barriers between traditional finance and decentralized systems. Over six years, with 60 senior developers, the technology has evolved to offer effortless interoperability and accessibility for all users. The roadmap focuses on global adoption, aiming to generate $300 million in liquidity and bring thousands of new wallets into the ecosystem, creating a truly interconnected world where finance and technology merge seamlessly.
Understanding the tokenomics of Akashalife (AK1111) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of AK1111 tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many AK1111 tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
