Akio (AKIO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Akio (AKIO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Akio (AKIO) Information Akio is a next-generation Web3 entertainment ecosystem built on the Solana blockchain, combining gaming, NFTs, AI, storytelling, and digital collectibles. Inspired by the Eternal Warrior: Akio narrative, the platform offers a cross-media experience through a 3D game, animated series, comics, AI-powered character interactions, and NFT-driven utility. Akio empowers users with true digital ownership, community governance via DAO, and real-world utility through 3D-printable collectibles and token-based access. Designed to engage gamers, anime fans, and NFT collectors, Akio merges immersive content with blockchain infrastructure to build a fully integrated, decentralized entertainment universe. Official Website: https://akio.one Whitepaper: https://akio.one/whitepaper Buy AKIO Now!

Akio (AKIO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Akio (AKIO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 9.56M $ 9.56M $ 9.56M Total Supply: $ 999.87M $ 999.87M $ 999.87M Circulating Supply: $ 985.79M $ 985.79M $ 985.79M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 9.69M $ 9.69M $ 9.69M All-Time High: $ 0.02464502 $ 0.02464502 $ 0.02464502 All-Time Low: $ 0.00841486 $ 0.00841486 $ 0.00841486 Current Price: $ 0.00951498 $ 0.00951498 $ 0.00951498 Learn more about Akio (AKIO) price

Akio (AKIO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Akio (AKIO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AKIO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AKIO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand AKIO's tokenomics, explore AKIO token's live price!

AKIO Price Prediction Want to know where AKIO might be heading? Our AKIO price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See AKIO token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!