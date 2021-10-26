Akita Inu ASA (AKTA) Tokenomics
Akita Inu ASA (AKTA) Information
What is Akita Inu (AKTA)? Akita Inu (AKTA) is a community-building token on the Algorand blockchain that aims to drive adoption of and engagement with the Algorand ecosystem.
It hopes to achieve this goal by:
- Building a strong community of users and developers within the Algorand ecosystem, 2) Forging and facilitating collaborations between ecosystem projects and creators, 3) Raising funds for charities and shelters that help animals in need, and 4) Creating a suite of open-source Web3 tools that support ecosystem members and allow them to interact more effectively with the Algorand community as a whole.
Upon release, all of the dApps within the latter DeFi suite will feature Akita Inu (AKTA) as their native token.
Akita Inu is also responsible for the Akita Kennel Club (AKC), a collection of one thousand unique NFTs that grant holders access to the Akita Kennel Club and a range of members-only benefits. Ten percent of all revenues from primary sales are donated to animal charities.
How Many AKTA Tokens are there in Circulation? Akita Inu launched on October 26, 2021 with 1 billion tokens created at genesis. Of these, 40% (400MM) were airdropped to the Algorand community; 35% (350MM) were used to provide liquidity on the Tinyman exchange; 20% (200MM) were retained for the Community Development Fund; and 5% (50MM) were reserved for the Founder’s Wallet. According to the Akita Inu team, tokens in the Founder’s Wallet will not be touched for at least twelve months after genesis.
Who is Responsible for Akita Inu? Akita Inu is the brainchild of Founder & CEO Ryan Roberts, a project manager and veteran cryptocurrency investor who has been involved in the crypto space for over a decade. Before founding Akita Inu, he was also active as an NFT developer on the WAX, Ethereum and Algorand blockchains.
Development of the Akita Inu project is driven by a transatlantic team whose skill sets include smart contract development, web development, marketing and graphic desig
Akita Inu ASA (AKTA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Akita Inu ASA (AKTA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Akita Inu ASA (AKTA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Akita Inu ASA (AKTA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of AKTA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many AKTA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand AKTA's tokenomics, explore AKTA token's live price!
AKTA Price Prediction
Want to know where AKTA might be heading? Our AKTA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.