What is Akuma Inu (AKUMA)

AKUMA INU was born in BASE, the underground arena that has come to be known amongst crypto degens as "The Origin Pit". Forged in the frenzied fires of market volatility, AKUMA INU has emerged as the ultimate embodiment of the degen spirit - wild, unyielding, and relentless in the pursuit of crypto supremacy. Akuma Inu is here on Base chain, and he is here to stay. Come join us on our amazing journey!

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Akuma Inu (AKUMA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Akuma Inu (AKUMA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AKUMA token's extensive tokenomics now!