Alanyaspor Fan Token Price (ALA)
Alanyaspor Fan Token (ALA) is currently trading at 0.03462691 USD with a market cap of $ 60.28K USD. ALA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the ALA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ALA price information.
During today, the price change of Alanyaspor Fan Token to USD was $ +0.00012423.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Alanyaspor Fan Token to USD was $ -0.0029736655.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Alanyaspor Fan Token to USD was $ -0.0043961320.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Alanyaspor Fan Token to USD was $ -0.00659199031427585.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00012423
|+0.36%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0029736655
|-8.58%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0043961320
|-12.69%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00659199031427585
|-15.99%
Discover the latest price analysis of Alanyaspor Fan Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.00%
+0.36%
-9.54%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Fan Tokens allow fans across multiple sports verticals to exercise their share of influence within their favourite teams/leagues/clubs. Through [Socios.com](http://socios.com/), fans are empowered to participate in certain club decisions, for example, choosing a goal celebration song in a football stadium, choosing which fighters should go head to head in MMA and more. Thanks to Fan Tokens, holders receive access to once in a lifetime experiences such as player meet and greets, training day events & much much more. The growing list of partnerships launching their Fan Tokens on the Socios.com platform include some of the biggest sporting organizations in the world such as FC Barcelona, Inter Milan, AC Milan, Manchester City, UFC, ROUSH Fenway Racing, Aston Martin, just to name a few. Fan Tokens are minted on an EVM compatiable permissioned sidechain called Chiliz Chain. Chiliz Chain does not currently require any transaction fee, making the sending and receiving of Fan Tokens fast and inexpensive.
Understanding the tokenomics of Alanyaspor Fan Token (ALA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ALA token's extensive tokenomics now!
