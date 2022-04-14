Alchemix ETH (ALETH) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Alchemix ETH (ALETH), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Alchemix ETH (ALETH) Information Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform gives you advances on your yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. alETH is the synthetic token that is issued against ETH collateral, designed to closely track the price of ETH. Official Website: https://alchemix.fi/ Buy ALETH Now!

Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: $ 6.74K
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 27.73M
All-Time High: $ 4,246.49
All-Time Low: $ 1,070.0
Current Price: $ 4,112.41

Alchemix ETH (ALETH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Alchemix ETH (ALETH) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ALETH tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ALETH tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ALETH's tokenomics, explore ALETH token's live price!

