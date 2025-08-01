Alchemix USD Price (ALUSD)
Alchemix USD (ALUSD) is currently trading at 0.995308 USD with a market cap of $ 14.38M USD. ALUSD to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Alchemix USD to USD was $ -0.0014119337285314.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Alchemix USD to USD was $ +0.0006357032.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Alchemix USD to USD was $ +0.0124700148.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Alchemix USD to USD was $ -0.0011148851455403.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0014119337285314
|-0.14%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0006357032
|+0.06%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0124700148
|+1.25%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0011148851455403
|-0.11%
Discover the latest price analysis of Alchemix USD: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.02%
-0.14%
+0.17%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
alUSD is a yield-backed synthetic stablecoin powered by the Alchemix protocol
