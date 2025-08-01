More About RIN

Aldrin Price (RIN)

Aldrin (RIN) Live Price Chart

-1.90%1D
Price of Aldrin (RIN) Today

Aldrin (RIN) is currently trading at 0.00276887 USD with a market cap of $ 34.23K USD. RIN to USD price is updated in real-time.

Aldrin Key Market Performance:

24-hour trading volume
-1.90%
Aldrin 24-hour price change
12.36M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the RIN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate RIN price information.

Aldrin (RIN) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of Aldrin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Aldrin to USD was $ +0.0002658284.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Aldrin to USD was $ -0.0000290792.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Aldrin to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-1.90%
30 Days$ +0.0002658284+9.60%
60 Days$ -0.0000290792-1.05%
90 Days$ 0--

Aldrin (RIN) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of Aldrin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.00276884
$ 0.00282263
$ 7.69
-0.00%

-1.90%

-3.42%

Aldrin (RIN) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 34.23K
--
12.36M
What is Aldrin (RIN)

Aldrin’s mission is to simplify DeFi and create powerful tools for all traders to succeed. Live Solana DEX & launching CEX soon.

Aldrin (RIN) Resource

Official Website

Aldrin (RIN) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Aldrin (RIN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about RIN token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Aldrin (RIN)

