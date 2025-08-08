alexanderelorenzo Price (ALEXANDERELORENZO)
alexanderelorenzo (ALEXANDERELORENZO) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 407.90K USD. ALEXANDERELORENZO to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of alexanderelorenzo to USD was $ +0.00027583.
In the past 30 days, the price change of alexanderelorenzo to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of alexanderelorenzo to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of alexanderelorenzo to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00027583
|+51.21%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of alexanderelorenzo: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+4.00%
+51.21%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
alexanderelorenzo is a token launched on the Base network via Zora (the new social media app) on August 1, 2025. It was created by Alexander Lorenzo following his presence in the crypto industry on platforms such as YouTube, X (formerly Twitter), Farcaster, Instagram, Skool, and elsewhere, amassing over 8 million views monthly. The newest addition to this platform list is Zora, and this token is associated with his Zora account.
Understanding the tokenomics of alexanderelorenzo (ALEXANDERELORENZO) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ALEXANDERELORENZO token's extensive tokenomics now!
