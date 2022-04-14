Ali for fx protocol by Virtuals (FX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Ali for fx protocol by Virtuals (FX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Ali for fx protocol by Virtuals (FX) Information The project is an AI-powered agent named Ali, designed to optimize decentralized finance (DeFi) farming strategies. Ali leverages real-time on-chain data to analyze and recommend stable farming opportunities across different cryptocurrency pools. The agent provides comprehensive insights by comparing yields, assessing risk levels, and evaluating vesting rules to help users make informed investment decisions in the decentralized finance ecosystem. Official Website: https://app.virtuals.io/virtuals/6056 Buy FX Now!

Ali for fx protocol by Virtuals (FX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Ali for fx protocol by Virtuals (FX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 29.02K $ 29.02K $ 29.02K Total Supply: $ 979.44M $ 979.44M $ 979.44M Circulating Supply: $ 969.44M $ 969.44M $ 969.44M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 29.32K $ 29.32K $ 29.32K All-Time High: $ 0.00163882 $ 0.00163882 $ 0.00163882 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Ali for fx protocol by Virtuals (FX) price

Ali for fx protocol by Virtuals (FX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Ali for fx protocol by Virtuals (FX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FX's tokenomics, explore FX token's live price!

