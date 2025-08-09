What is AliF Coin (ALIF)

ALIF COIN is the first decentralized project in Indonesia that focuses on helping the first decentralized social services in Indonesia by utilizing blockchain technology in financial management. with guaranteed transparency through the use of blockchain technology ALIF COIN helps various social spaces in Indonesia with a sharing reward staking program which later some of the rewards that are managed on this staking platform are directly allocated to the wallet of social partners from the ALIF COIN community

AliF Coin (ALIF) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

AliF Coin (ALIF) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of AliF Coin (ALIF) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ALIF token's extensive tokenomics now!