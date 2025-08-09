AliF Coin Price (ALIF)
AliF Coin (ALIF) is currently trading at 0.509374 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. ALIF to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the ALIF to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ALIF price information.
During today, the price change of AliF Coin to USD was $ +0.00988811.
In the past 30 days, the price change of AliF Coin to USD was $ +1.3244714223.
In the past 60 days, the price change of AliF Coin to USD was $ +1.2027410709.
In the past 90 days, the price change of AliF Coin to USD was $ +0.3278266241000655.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00988811
|+1.98%
|30 Days
|$ +1.3244714223
|+260.02%
|60 Days
|$ +1.2027410709
|+236.12%
|90 Days
|$ +0.3278266241000655
|+180.57%
Discover the latest price analysis of AliF Coin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.06%
+1.98%
-18.18%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
ALIF COIN is the first decentralized project in Indonesia that focuses on helping the first decentralized social services in Indonesia by utilizing blockchain technology in financial management. with guaranteed transparency through the use of blockchain technology ALIF COIN helps various social spaces in Indonesia with a sharing reward staking program which later some of the rewards that are managed on this staking platform are directly allocated to the wallet of social partners from the ALIF COIN community
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of AliF Coin (ALIF) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ALIF token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 ALIF to VND
₫13,404.17681
|1 ALIF to AUD
A$0.77934222
|1 ALIF to GBP
￡0.37693676
|1 ALIF to EUR
€0.4329679
|1 ALIF to USD
$0.509374
|1 ALIF to MYR
RM2.15974576
|1 ALIF to TRY
₺20.71624058
|1 ALIF to JPY
¥74.877978
|1 ALIF to ARS
ARS$670.22412172
|1 ALIF to RUB
₽40.74482626
|1 ALIF to INR
₹44.68228728
|1 ALIF to IDR
Rp8,215.70852722
|1 ALIF to KRW
₩707.45936112
|1 ALIF to PHP
₱28.9069745
|1 ALIF to EGP
￡E.24.72501396
|1 ALIF to BRL
R$2.76590082
|1 ALIF to CAD
C$0.69784238
|1 ALIF to BDT
৳61.8380036
|1 ALIF to NGN
₦780.05024986
|1 ALIF to UAH
₴21.05242742
|1 ALIF to VES
Bs65.199872
|1 ALIF to CLP
$493.074032
|1 ALIF to PKR
Rs144.41771648
|1 ALIF to KZT
₸275.0364913
|1 ALIF to THB
฿16.46296768
|1 ALIF to TWD
NT$15.2302826
|1 ALIF to AED
د.إ1.86940258
|1 ALIF to CHF
Fr0.4074992
|1 ALIF to HKD
HK$3.99349216
|1 ALIF to MAD
.د.م4.60474096
|1 ALIF to MXN
$9.46416892
|1 ALIF to PLN
zł1.85412136
|1 ALIF to RON
лв2.2157769
|1 ALIF to SEK
kr4.87470918
|1 ALIF to BGN
лв0.85065458
|1 ALIF to HUF
Ft172.9579417
|1 ALIF to CZK
Kč10.68666652
|1 ALIF to KWD
د.ك0.15535907
|1 ALIF to ILS
₪1.74715282