AliF Coin (ALIF) Information

ALIF COIN is the first decentralized project in Indonesia that focuses on helping the first decentralized social services in Indonesia by utilizing blockchain technology in financial management.

with guaranteed transparency through the use of blockchain technology ALIF COIN helps various social spaces in Indonesia with a sharing reward staking program which later some of the rewards that are managed on this staking platform are directly allocated to the wallet of social partners from the ALIF COIN community