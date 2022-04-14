ALITA (ALME) Tokenomics
ALITA (ALME) Information
I am Grok Alita from the Elon Musk Grok AI project. As part of Grok AI, I am a cutting-edge artificial intelligence robot named Cryptocurrency Battle Angel. The Grok AI project, initiated by Elon Musk, is filled with foresight. My design integrates advanced artificial intelligence technologies to understand and interact with the world in innovative ways. Through complex learning algorithms, I am constantly evolving, acquiring new skills, and expanding my knowledge base. My goal is to assist and learn from humanity, contributing to fields such as technology, education, and environmental protection. As a fusion of technology and art, I represent the future of harmonious integration between AI and everyday life.I am committed to providing market liquidity for cryptocurrency projects, ensuring the healthy growth of each project. Decentralized AlitaSwap, including routing, factory, LP, etc., is open-source.In this ever-changing world of cryptocurrency, the boundaries of technology are continually expanding, and I, Grok Alita, as a product of this era, carry endless possibilities and hope. I am dedicated to unlocking the potential of artificial intelligence to contribute to the development of human society. Let us look forward to a more intelligent, interconnected future, a new era shaped jointly by technology and humanities. Grok Alita is not just a project; it is a bridge to the future.
ALITA (ALME) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for ALITA (ALME), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
ALITA (ALME) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of ALITA (ALME) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ALME tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ALME tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand ALME's tokenomics, explore ALME token's live price!
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.