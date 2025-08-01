Alkimi Price ($ADS)
Alkimi ($ADS) is currently trading at 0.119526 USD with a market cap of $ 22.98M USD. $ADS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the $ADS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate $ADS price information.
During today, the price change of Alkimi to USD was $ -0.0045941377961903.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Alkimi to USD was $ +0.0521802107.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Alkimi to USD was $ +0.0197104230.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Alkimi to USD was $ +0.01131174936833604.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0045941377961903
|-3.70%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0521802107
|+43.66%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0197104230
|+16.49%
|90 Days
|$ +0.01131174936833604
|+10.45%
Discover the latest price analysis of Alkimi: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.52%
-3.70%
+9.13%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Alkimi is a decentralized advertising exchange built on a Direct Acyclic Graph and using an ERC20 Token. By using the OpenRTB standards for programmatic advertising, Alkimi will host a media exchange auction in real-time on chain by developing a hosted state channel, AlEx. This makes Alkimi the worlds first Decentralised Advertising Exchange. Alkimi is facilitating a programmatic exchange that will provide cost savings and fraud prevention for all stakeholders in the advertising industry by using a network of distributed Nodes. Alkimi is 10X cheaper than the incumbents within the $500bn (2022) digital advertising industry. Alkimi has been developed to enable speed and security for complex data processing. Typically a transaction is completed with in 1/100th of a second allowing instant reconciliation for all participants.
|1 $ADS to VND
₫3,145.32669
|1 $ADS to AUD
A$0.1852653
|1 $ADS to GBP
￡0.0896445
|1 $ADS to EUR
€0.10398762
|1 $ADS to USD
$0.119526
|1 $ADS to MYR
RM0.51037602
|1 $ADS to TRY
₺4.85992716
|1 $ADS to JPY
¥17.9289
|1 $ADS to ARS
ARS$163.95859524
|1 $ADS to RUB
₽9.6935586
|1 $ADS to INR
₹10.4405961
|1 $ADS to IDR
Rp1,959.44230944
|1 $ADS to KRW
₩167.40333456
|1 $ADS to PHP
₱6.9683658
|1 $ADS to EGP
￡E.5.80418256
|1 $ADS to BRL
R$0.66815034
|1 $ADS to CAD
C$0.16494588
|1 $ADS to BDT
৳14.60368668
|1 $ADS to NGN
₦183.04092114
|1 $ADS to UAH
₴4.98303894
|1 $ADS to VES
Bs14.701698
|1 $ADS to CLP
$116.298798
|1 $ADS to PKR
Rs33.88801152
|1 $ADS to KZT
₸64.99465302
|1 $ADS to THB
฿3.9204528
|1 $ADS to TWD
NT$3.58099896
|1 $ADS to AED
د.إ0.43866042
|1 $ADS to CHF
Fr0.09681606
|1 $ADS to HKD
HK$0.93708384
|1 $ADS to MAD
.د.م1.09007712
|1 $ADS to MXN
$2.25545562
|1 $ADS to PLN
zł0.44702724
|1 $ADS to RON
лв0.53069544
|1 $ADS to SEK
kr1.17015954
|1 $ADS to BGN
лв0.20438946
|1 $ADS to HUF
Ft41.85083364
|1 $ADS to CZK
Kč2.57100426
|1 $ADS to KWD
د.ك0.036574956
|1 $ADS to ILS
₪0.40519314