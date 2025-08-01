What is Alkimi ($ADS)

Alkimi is a decentralized advertising exchange built on a Direct Acyclic Graph and using an ERC20 Token. By using the OpenRTB standards for programmatic advertising, Alkimi will host a media exchange auction in real-time on chain by developing a hosted state channel, AlEx. This makes Alkimi the worlds first Decentralised Advertising Exchange. Alkimi is facilitating a programmatic exchange that will provide cost savings and fraud prevention for all stakeholders in the advertising industry by using a network of distributed Nodes. Alkimi is 10X cheaper than the incumbents within the $500bn (2022) digital advertising industry. Alkimi has been developed to enable speed and security for complex data processing. Typically a transaction is completed with in 1/100th of a second allowing instant reconciliation for all participants.

Alkimi ($ADS) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Alkimi ($ADS) Tokenomics

