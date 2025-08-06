What is All in Dollo (DOLLO)

Dollo is an "art-type" coin, created by a doxxed artist @doro_daro and two OGs from the Web3 space: @tarzan.smol and @keyser. The coin is based on a new character: Dollo, a gambling-addicted cat who mostly loses. His trades usually go wrong because he has a terrible habit; he goes all-in every time he plays. This IP is deeply connected to trench mentality, and all the art and memes created by the artist are designed to resonate with people in the trenches; those who have lived through the ups and downs of the space. Dev Supply: 100% locked for several months. If untouched, it will be relocked for an additional 3 months. In terms of stats, $DOLLO is: 2,000+ holders Around $1M daily volume for over a week 100+ handmade 1/1 artworks created in just 3 weeks ~600K views on X Doxxed artist 0% snipers / insiders

All in Dollo (DOLLO) Tokenomics

