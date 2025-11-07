All In (ALLIN) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into All In (ALLIN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Page last updated: 2025-11-07 03:27:37 (UTC+8)
All In (ALLIN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for All In (ALLIN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 36.77K
$ 36.77K
Total Supply:
$ 995.99K
$ 995.99K
Circulating Supply:
$ 921.44K
$ 921.44K
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 39.75K
$ 39.75K
All-Time High:
$ 4.51
$ 4.51
All-Time Low:
$ 0.03478359
$ 0.03478359
Current Price:
$ 0.03990551
$ 0.03990551

All In (ALLIN) Information

All In (ALLIN) is an AI-focused project on the Ethereum blockchain, designed to empower communities and projects to harness AI technology. The project offers a token, $ALLIN, to support community and project growth. ALLIN provides solutions for data analysis, process automation, customer service, community management, and content development. It features an AI-managed service and an AllIn One AI bot for answering common questions about a token or project information. The project also includes ALLBOTS, humanoid guardians supporting the All In Society, and an anticipated Allbuys buy bot for multi-chain support. The creators, a team of developers and AI specialists, ensure security and transparency through a Solidproof audit. They work closely with the All In Society to shape the project's future.

Official Website:
https://allin.so/

All In (ALLIN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of All In (ALLIN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of ALLIN tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many ALLIN tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

ALLIN Price Prediction

Want to know where ALLIN might be heading? Our ALLIN price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.

