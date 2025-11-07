All In (ALLIN) is an AI-focused project on the Ethereum blockchain, designed to empower communities and projects to harness AI technology. The project offers a token, $ALLIN, to support community and project growth. ALLIN provides solutions for data analysis, process automation, customer service, community management, and content development. It features an AI-managed service and an AllIn One AI bot for answering common questions about a token or project information. The project also includes ALLBOTS, humanoid guardians supporting the All In Society, and an anticipated Allbuys buy bot for multi-chain support. The creators, a team of developers and AI specialists, ensure security and transparency through a Solidproof audit. They work closely with the All In Society to shape the project's future.

