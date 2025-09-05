More About ASC

All InX SMART CHAIN Price (ASC)

1 ASC to USD Live Price:

$1.17
$1.17$1.17
+0.30%1D
All InX SMART CHAIN (ASC) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-09-05 10:23:06 (UTC+8)

All InX SMART CHAIN (ASC) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 1.16
$ 1.16$ 1.16
24H Low
$ 1.17
$ 1.17$ 1.17
24H High

$ 1.16
$ 1.16$ 1.16

$ 1.17
$ 1.17$ 1.17

$ 1.17
$ 1.17$ 1.17

$ 1.16
$ 1.16$ 1.16

+0.06%

+0.39%

--

--

All InX SMART CHAIN (ASC) real-time price is $1.17. Over the past 24 hours, ASC traded between a low of $ 1.16 and a high of $ 1.17, showing active market volatility. ASC's all-time high price is $ 1.17, while its all-time low price is $ 1.16.

In terms of short-term performance, ASC has changed by +0.06% over the past hour, +0.39% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

All InX SMART CHAIN (ASC) Market Information

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

--
----

$ 1.17B
$ 1.17B$ 1.17B

0.00
0.00 0.00

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of All InX SMART CHAIN is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ASC is 0.00, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.17B.

All InX SMART CHAIN (ASC) Price History USD

During today, the price change of All InX SMART CHAIN to USD was $ +0.00452634.
In the past 30 days, the price change of All InX SMART CHAIN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of All InX SMART CHAIN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of All InX SMART CHAIN to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00452634+0.39%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is All InX SMART CHAIN (ASC)

ASC is the native token of All InX SMART CHAIN (ASC), serving as the core utility and governance asset within the ecosystem. All InX SMART CHAIN is a vertical public chain purpose-built to handle large-scale Real World Asset (RWA) transactions. It leverages sharding and parallel processing technologies to build a foundational architecture of extreme performance , and utilizes "dynamic assets" (dNFTs) capable of reflecting real-world value and status in real-time , along with zero-knowledge proof technology to ensure user privacy, aiming to provide a dedicated, high-throughput, and low-latency channel for the trillion-dollar physical economy to enter the digital world.

All InX SMART CHAIN (ASC) Resource

All InX SMART CHAIN Price Prediction (USD)

How much will All InX SMART CHAIN (ASC) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your All InX SMART CHAIN (ASC) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for All InX SMART CHAIN.

Check the All InX SMART CHAIN price prediction now!

ASC to Local Currencies

All InX SMART CHAIN (ASC) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of All InX SMART CHAIN (ASC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ASC token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About All InX SMART CHAIN (ASC)

How much is All InX SMART CHAIN (ASC) worth today?
The live ASC price in USD is 1.17 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current ASC to USD price?
The current price of ASC to USD is $ 1.17. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of All InX SMART CHAIN?
The market cap for ASC is $ 0.00 USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of ASC?
The circulating supply of ASC is 0.00 USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of ASC?
ASC achieved an ATH price of 1.17 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of ASC?
ASC saw an ATL price of 1.16 USD.
What is the trading volume of ASC?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for ASC is -- USD.
Will ASC go higher this year?
ASC might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out ASC price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
All InX SMART CHAIN (ASC) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
09-04 17:54:00Industry Updates
24h Spot Capital Inflow/Outflow Ranking: WLFI Net Outflow of $32.2 Million, XRP Net Inflow of $16.78 Million
09-04 13:57:00Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $300.5 million, while Ethereum spot ETFs experienced net outflows of $38.2 million
09-04 10:38:00Industry Updates
ETH exchange platform reserves hit a 3-year low, with accelerated withdrawals occurring over the past 3 months
09-03 18:16:00On-chain Data
August Crypto CEX and DEX Trading Volumes Hit Highest Levels Since January
09-03 13:43:00Industry Updates
SOL/ETH rate rises to 0.04845, 24h Change (%) 5.25%
09-03 08:42:00Industry Updates
Ethereum withdrawal trend continues, with a net outflow of 10,600 ETH from CEXs in the past 24 hours

Disclaimer

