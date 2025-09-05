What is All InX SMART CHAIN (ASC)

ASC is the native token of All InX SMART CHAIN (ASC), serving as the core utility and governance asset within the ecosystem. All InX SMART CHAIN is a vertical public chain purpose-built to handle large-scale Real World Asset (RWA) transactions. It leverages sharding and parallel processing technologies to build a foundational architecture of extreme performance , and utilizes "dynamic assets" (dNFTs) capable of reflecting real-world value and status in real-time , along with zero-knowledge proof technology to ensure user privacy, aiming to provide a dedicated, high-throughput, and low-latency channel for the trillion-dollar physical economy to enter the digital world.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

All InX SMART CHAIN (ASC) Resource Official Website

All InX SMART CHAIN Price Prediction (USD)

How much will All InX SMART CHAIN (ASC) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your All InX SMART CHAIN (ASC) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for All InX SMART CHAIN.

Check the All InX SMART CHAIN price prediction now!

ASC to Local Currencies

Try Converter

All InX SMART CHAIN (ASC) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of All InX SMART CHAIN (ASC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ASC token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About All InX SMART CHAIN (ASC) How much is All InX SMART CHAIN (ASC) worth today? The live ASC price in USD is 1.17 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current ASC to USD price? $ 1.17 . Check out The current price of ASC to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of All InX SMART CHAIN? The market cap for ASC is $ 0.00 USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of ASC? The circulating supply of ASC is 0.00 USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of ASC? ASC achieved an ATH price of 1.17 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of ASC? ASC saw an ATL price of 1.16 USD . What is the trading volume of ASC? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for ASC is -- USD . Will ASC go higher this year? ASC might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out ASC price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

All InX SMART CHAIN (ASC) Important Industry Updates