All InX SMART CHAIN (ASC) Information ASC is the native token of All InX SMART CHAIN (ASC), serving as the core utility and governance asset within the ecosystem. All InX SMART CHAIN is a vertical public chain purpose-built to handle large-scale Real World Asset (RWA) transactions. It leverages sharding and parallel processing technologies to build a foundational architecture of extreme performance , and utilizes "dynamic assets" (dNFTs) capable of reflecting real-world value and status in real-time , along with zero-knowledge proof technology to ensure user privacy, aiming to provide a dedicated, high-throughput, and low-latency channel for the trillion-dollar physical economy to enter the digital world. Official Website: https://www.allinx.io/

All InX SMART CHAIN (ASC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for All InX SMART CHAIN (ASC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.17B $ 1.17B $ 1.17B All-Time High: $ 1.17 $ 1.17 $ 1.17 All-Time Low: $ 1.16 $ 1.16 $ 1.16 Current Price: $ 1.17 $ 1.17 $ 1.17 Learn more about All InX SMART CHAIN (ASC) price

All InX SMART CHAIN (ASC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of All InX SMART CHAIN (ASC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ASC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ASC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

