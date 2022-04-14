All The Money (ATM) Tokenomics Discover key insights into All The Money (ATM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

All The Money (ATM) Information All The Money (ATM) is a community-driven meme token built on the XRP Ledger (XRPL). The project aims to reward creators, builders, and contributors within the XRP ecosystem while blending humor, utility, and grassroots impact. ATM leverages the speed and efficiency of the XRPL to support digital creators, businesses, and users through a combination of token incentives, virtual experiences, merchandise, and NFTs. It is not just a digital asset, but a cultural movement focused on empowering the community to take ownership of value creation.

All The Money (ATM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for All The Money (ATM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 2.63M Total Supply: $ 99.00B Circulating Supply: $ 91.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.86M All-Time High: $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0

All The Money (ATM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of All The Money (ATM) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ATM tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ATM tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

