AllDomains Name Service (ADNS) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -0.40% Price Change (1D) +0.53% Price Change (7D) -60.97% Price Change (7D) -60.97%

AllDomains Name Service (ADNS) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, ADNS traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. ADNS's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, ADNS has changed by -0.40% over the past hour, +0.53% over 24 hours, and -60.97% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

AllDomains Name Service (ADNS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 671.91K$ 671.91K $ 671.91K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 671.91K$ 671.91K $ 671.91K Circulation Supply 5.00B 5.00B 5.00B Total Supply 4,999,822,764.737056 4,999,822,764.737056 4,999,822,764.737056

The current Market Cap of AllDomains Name Service is $ 671.91K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ADNS is 5.00B, with a total supply of 4999822764.737056. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 671.91K.