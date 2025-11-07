AllDomains (ADNS) is the Web3 identity asset layer that lets users create, own, and trade decentralized domains, customizable for everyone.

It unifies identity across chains by powering on-chain names that connect wallets, communities, and digital assets under one interoperable standard.

AllDomains is live on five blockchains: Solana, Eclipse, Sonic, Soon, and Monad, with a growing ecosystem of integrations across wallets, dApps, and Web3 projects.

The ADNS token fuels registrations, renewals, future governance, and ecosystem rewards, allowing users, builders, and communities to share in the growth of the AllDomains network.