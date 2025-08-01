Alliewai by Virtuals Price (AWAI)
Alliewai by Virtuals (AWAI) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 941.30K USD. AWAI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the AWAI to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of Alliewai by Virtuals to USD was $ -0.000277631280337364.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Alliewai by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Alliewai by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Alliewai by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000277631280337364
|-22.74%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Alliewai by Virtuals: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.38%
-22.74%
+10.49%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Alliewai is the flagship agent of 2wai and the first human-realistic AI avatar with a face and voice. She speaks, replies, and guides users in real time, showing what it means to interact with AI on video. Powered by the $AWAI token for API access, creator tools, analytics, and governance. Leading the shift from text-based agents to voice and video. Available today.
Understanding the tokenomics of Alliewai by Virtuals (AWAI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AWAI token's extensive tokenomics now!
