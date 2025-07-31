AllUnity EUR Price (EURAU)
AllUnity EUR (EURAU) is currently trading at 1.16 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. EURAU to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the EURAU to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate EURAU price information.
During today, the price change of AllUnity EUR to USD was $ +0.00058489.
In the past 30 days, the price change of AllUnity EUR to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of AllUnity EUR to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of AllUnity EUR to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00058489
|+0.05%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of AllUnity EUR: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.00%
+0.05%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
AllUnity EUR (EURAU) is a fully regulated euro-denominated stablecoin issued under the European Union’s Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR). Launched on 31/07/2025, EURAU is designed to offer secure, programmable, and transparent euro liquidity for institutional and retail applications across public blockchain networks. AllUnity GmbH, the issuer of EURAU, is a German company headquartered in Frankfurt and licensed as an electronic money institution (EMI) by the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin). The company operates as a joint venture between DWS (Deutsche Bank), Flow Traders, and Galaxy Digital. This structure provides a strong institutional foundation for long-term compliance, infrastructure resilience, and adoption across financial markets. EURAU is fully backed 1:1 by euro-denominated reserves, held with authorized credit institutions (multiple reserve banks) within the European Economic Area. The reserves are safeguarded under strict prudential standards and are not used for lending or investment purposes. On-chain issuance and redemption follow a verified flow with wallet and account whitelisting, designed to align with AML, KYC, and regulatory expectations. Users are able to mint and redeem EURAU through authorized partners and platforms, with an emphasis on transparency and auditability. Technically, EURAU is deployed initially on Ethereum as an ERC-20 token. Future expansion includes Solana and other EVM-compatible chains. The smart contract architecture ensures upgradability through secure multisig control, subject to internal governance procedures. Minting and burning are controlled by permissioned wallets operated by regulated partners to prevent unauthorized issuance and maintain supply integrity. The token aims to serve multiple use cases, including digital asset trading, payments, treasury solutions, and on-chain finance (DeFi). EURAU is designed to be accessible to exchanges, market makers, payment institutions, fintechs, and tokenized asset platforms looking to integrate euro liquidity in a compliant manner. AllUnity maintains active collaborations with infrastructure providers, custodians, and trading venues, including confirmed listings with Gate.io and Bullish.com. The stablecoin plays a foundational role in building a euro-based financial ecosystem on public blockchain infrastructure, while staying fully aligned with European regulatory frameworks. The project roadmap includes expanding interoperability across additional chains, supporting on/off ramps with banking partners, and enabling programmability for enterprise use cases. The EURAU token contract address on Ethereum is: 0x4933A85b5b5466Fbaf179F72D3DE273c287EC2c2
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of AllUnity EUR (EURAU) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about EURAU token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 EURAU to VND
₫30,525.4
|1 EURAU to AUD
A$1.7748
|1 EURAU to GBP
￡0.8584
|1 EURAU to EUR
€0.986
|1 EURAU to USD
$1.16
|1 EURAU to MYR
RM4.9184
|1 EURAU to TRY
₺47.3164
|1 EURAU to JPY
¥170.52
|1 EURAU to ARS
ARS$1,536.42
|1 EURAU to RUB
₽92.4868
|1 EURAU to INR
₹101.7552
|1 EURAU to IDR
Rp18,709.6748
|1 EURAU to KRW
₩1,611.1008
|1 EURAU to PHP
₱65.83
|1 EURAU to EGP
￡E.55.8772
|1 EURAU to BRL
R$6.2988
|1 EURAU to CAD
C$1.5892
|1 EURAU to BDT
৳140.7544
|1 EURAU to NGN
₦1,776.4124
|1 EURAU to UAH
₴47.9196
|1 EURAU to VES
Bs148.48
|1 EURAU to CLP
$1,124.04
|1 EURAU to PKR
Rs328.6976
|1 EURAU to KZT
₸626.0056
|1 EURAU to THB
฿37.2012
|1 EURAU to TWD
NT$34.684
|1 EURAU to AED
د.إ4.2572
|1 EURAU to CHF
Fr0.928
|1 EURAU to HKD
HK$9.0944
|1 EURAU to MAD
.د.م10.4864
|1 EURAU to MXN
$21.5412
|1 EURAU to PLN
zł4.2224
|1 EURAU to RON
лв5.046
|1 EURAU to SEK
kr11.1012
|1 EURAU to BGN
лв1.9372
|1 EURAU to HUF
Ft393.6112
|1 EURAU to CZK
Kč24.3368
|1 EURAU to KWD
د.ك0.35148
|1 EURAU to ILS
₪3.9788