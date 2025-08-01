ALP Price (ALP)
ALP (ALP) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 23.41K USD. ALP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the ALP to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ALP price information.
During today, the price change of ALP to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ALP to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ALP to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ALP to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-11.12%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-33.26%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-44.26%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of ALP: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.12%
-11.12%
-24.90%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
ALP Coin is a community-driven parody memecoin built on the Solana blockchain, capturing the spirit of individuality and freedom. Designed to symbolize a movement of bold, independent-minded enthusiasts, ALP Coin represents the passion of those who value personal freedom, resilience, and unconventional thinking. With a playful nod to the nicotine-loving, thrill-seeking, and spirited personalities, ALP Coin embodies the ethos of "anti-woke" alternatives in the digital currency world. As a token that celebrates the daring and autonomous, ALP Coin encourages like-minded individuals to join a decentralized community that celebrates risk, rugged individuality, and the principles of unrestricted expression. While unconnected to any particular organization or figure, ALP Coin brings together a global community of advocates for free thought and empowerment, united under the symbol of $ALP.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
