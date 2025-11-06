Alpha ($ALPHA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -0.47% Price Change (1D) +6.79% Price Change (7D) +37.63% Price Change (7D) +37.63%

Alpha ($ALPHA) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, $ALPHA traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. $ALPHA's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, $ALPHA has changed by -0.47% over the past hour, +6.79% over 24 hours, and +37.63% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Alpha ($ALPHA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 449.04K$ 449.04K $ 449.04K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 898.17K$ 898.17K $ 898.17K Circulation Supply 499.90M 499.90M 499.90M Total Supply 999,900,000.0 999,900,000.0 999,900,000.0

The current Market Cap of Alpha is $ 449.04K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of $ALPHA is 499.90M, with a total supply of 999900000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 898.17K.