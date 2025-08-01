Alpha City Price (AMETA)
Alpha City (AMETA) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 7.41M USD. AMETA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the AMETA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate AMETA price information.
During today, the price change of Alpha City to USD was $ -0.00013876181651702.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Alpha City to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Alpha City to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Alpha City to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00013876181651702
|-15.75%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+45.61%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+54.07%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Alpha City: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-2.49%
-15.75%
-14.05%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Alpha City is a blockchain-powered virtual world moved to the BASE network and developed using Unreal Engine 5. It allows users to explore, create, and monetize content in a high-quality, graphically rich metaverse environment. Players can purchase Alpha Lands, build custom homes or businesses, and engage with a social-business lifestyle metaverse designed for immersive and interactive experiences. The project integrates NFT-based land ownership, customizable structures, and an economy driven by ALPHA tokens.
