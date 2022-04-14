Alpha City (AMETA) Tokenomics
Alpha City is a blockchain-powered virtual world moved to the BASE network and developed using Unreal Engine 5. It allows users to explore, create, and monetize content in a high-quality, graphically rich metaverse environment. Players can purchase Alpha Lands, build custom homes or businesses, and engage with a social-business lifestyle metaverse designed for immersive and interactive experiences. The project integrates NFT-based land ownership, customizable structures, and an economy driven by ALPHA tokens.
Alpha City (AMETA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Alpha City (AMETA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Alpha City (AMETA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of AMETA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many AMETA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
AMETA Price Prediction
Want to know where AMETA might be heading? Our AMETA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
