alpha humans Price (CUMS)
alpha humans (CUMS) is currently trading at 0.00000901 USD with a market cap of $ 9.00K USD. CUMS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the CUMS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CUMS price information.
During today, the price change of alpha humans to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of alpha humans to USD was $ +0.0000012709.
In the past 60 days, the price change of alpha humans to USD was $ -0.0000002069.
In the past 90 days, the price change of alpha humans to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-3.94%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000012709
|+14.11%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000002069
|-2.29%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of alpha humans: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
0.00%
-3.94%
-9.80%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Our project, $CUMS, is designed as a community-centered token with a focus on organic growth and consistent engagement among holders. We are committed to building a unique network where holders are valued as core contributors, offering exclusive opportunities to participate in strategic decisions, activities, and events. At the heart of $CUMS is the belief that a project thrives when powered by a strong, loyal community. We also prioritize transparency and direct communication, regularly updating our community on upcoming moves, influencer collaborations, and significant milestones. Unlike many projects that are primarily speculative, $CUMS emphasizes genuine engagement and aims to reward holders through both community participation and potential token growth, creating a vibrant and enduring ecosystem.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of alpha humans (CUMS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CUMS token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 CUMS to VND
₫0.23709815
|1 CUMS to AUD
A$0.0000138754
|1 CUMS to GBP
￡0.0000067575
|1 CUMS to EUR
€0.0000077486
|1 CUMS to USD
$0.00000901
|1 CUMS to MYR
RM0.0000384727
|1 CUMS to TRY
₺0.0003662565
|1 CUMS to JPY
¥0.00133348
|1 CUMS to ARS
ARS$0.0122584654
|1 CUMS to RUB
₽0.0007208901
|1 CUMS to INR
₹0.0007862126
|1 CUMS to IDR
Rp0.1477048944
|1 CUMS to KRW
₩0.0125138088
|1 CUMS to PHP
₱0.0005203275
|1 CUMS to EGP
￡E.0.0004384266
|1 CUMS to BRL
R$0.0000499154
|1 CUMS to CAD
C$0.0000123437
|1 CUMS to BDT
৳0.001101022
|1 CUMS to NGN
₦0.0137978239
|1 CUMS to UAH
₴0.0003764378
|1 CUMS to VES
Bs0.00110823
|1 CUMS to CLP
$0.00873069
|1 CUMS to PKR
Rs0.0025559568
|1 CUMS to KZT
₸0.0048887359
|1 CUMS to THB
฿0.0002931854
|1 CUMS to TWD
NT$0.0002677772
|1 CUMS to AED
د.إ0.0000330667
|1 CUMS to CHF
Fr0.000007208
|1 CUMS to HKD
HK$0.0000706384
|1 CUMS to MAD
.د.م0.0000824415
|1 CUMS to MXN
$0.000170289
|1 CUMS to PLN
zł0.0000332469
|1 CUMS to RON
лв0.0000394638
|1 CUMS to SEK
kr0.0000871267
|1 CUMS to BGN
лв0.0000152269
|1 CUMS to HUF
Ft0.0031046658
|1 CUMS to CZK
Kč0.0001915526
|1 CUMS to KWD
د.ك0.00000274805
|1 CUMS to ILS
₪0.0000307241