alpha humans (CUMS) Information Our project, $CUMS, is designed as a community-centered token with a focus on organic growth and consistent engagement among holders. We are committed to building a unique network where holders are valued as core contributors, offering exclusive opportunities to participate in strategic decisions, activities, and events. At the heart of $CUMS is the belief that a project thrives when powered by a strong, loyal community. We also prioritize transparency and direct communication, regularly updating our community on upcoming moves, influencer collaborations, and significant milestones. Unlike many projects that are primarily speculative, $CUMS emphasizes genuine engagement and aims to reward holders through both community participation and potential token growth, creating a vibrant and enduring ecosystem. Official Website: https://alphahumans.xyz Buy CUMS Now!

alpha humans (CUMS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for alpha humans (CUMS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 8.65K $ 8.65K $ 8.65K Total Supply: $ 998.52M $ 998.52M $ 998.52M Circulating Supply: $ 998.52M $ 998.52M $ 998.52M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 8.65K $ 8.65K $ 8.65K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about alpha humans (CUMS) price

alpha humans (CUMS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of alpha humans (CUMS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CUMS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CUMS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CUMS's tokenomics, explore CUMS token's live price!

