ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Flip Fest
The live Alpha Lens X price today is 0 USD. Track real-time ALPHAX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore ALPHAX price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Alpha Lens X price today is 0 USD. Track real-time ALPHAX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore ALPHAX price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About ALPHAX

ALPHAX Price Info

What is ALPHAX

ALPHAX Whitepaper

ALPHAX Official Website

ALPHAX Tokenomics

ALPHAX Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Alpha Lens X Logo

Alpha Lens X Price (ALPHAX)

Unlisted

1 ALPHAX to USD Live Price:

--
----
-4.70%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Alpha Lens X (ALPHAX) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-11-06 21:53:58 (UTC+8)

Alpha Lens X (ALPHAX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+2.55%

-4.74%

-34.88%

-34.88%

Alpha Lens X (ALPHAX) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, ALPHAX traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. ALPHAX's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, ALPHAX has changed by +2.55% over the past hour, -4.74% over 24 hours, and -34.88% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Alpha Lens X (ALPHAX) Market Information

$ 10.36K
$ 10.36K$ 10.36K

--
----

$ 10.48K
$ 10.48K$ 10.48K

951.43M
951.43M 951.43M

962,501,342.732606
962,501,342.732606 962,501,342.732606

The current Market Cap of Alpha Lens X is $ 10.36K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ALPHAX is 951.43M, with a total supply of 962501342.732606. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 10.48K.

Alpha Lens X (ALPHAX) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Alpha Lens X to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Alpha Lens X to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Alpha Lens X to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Alpha Lens X to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-4.74%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is Alpha Lens X (ALPHAX)

Alpha Lens X is a Solana-native DeFi intelligence platform that empowers users with cutting-edge tools for token discovery, analysis, and automated trading. At its core is a real-time token screener tracking over 10,000 Solana assets with live metrics (price, volume, liquidity) and a proprietary Sentiment Score powered by X (Twitter) social data. The Telegram Bot delivers instant portfolio tracking (/dp, /pnl), cross-chain bridging, and AI-driven insights directly in private chats. Verified $AlphaX holders (15M+ tokens) unlock AI Agent Rentals, enabling autonomous bots to execute user-defined strategies based on screener signals (e.g., volume surge >200%). The groundbreaking Phoenix Protocol is the first automated engine to revive dead or rugged tokens through community staking. Users propose revivals by staking $AlphaX; successful votes trigger $AlphaX burns and automated Raydium liquidity injection, restoring utility and creating a self-sustaining resurrection ecosystem. Built on Supabase, React Vite, and Solana mainnet, Alpha Lens X launched in Q4 2025 and now serves 1K+ active users. $AlphaX is the utility and governance token — required for agent access, revival proposals, premium features, and fee discounts. Weekly auto-burns (10% of platform fees) drive scarcity and long-term value. Heal the trenches.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Alpha Lens X (ALPHAX) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Alpha Lens X Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Alpha Lens X (ALPHAX) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Alpha Lens X (ALPHAX) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Alpha Lens X.

Check the Alpha Lens X price prediction now!

ALPHAX to Local Currencies

Alpha Lens X (ALPHAX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Alpha Lens X (ALPHAX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ALPHAX token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Alpha Lens X (ALPHAX)

How much is Alpha Lens X (ALPHAX) worth today?
The live ALPHAX price in USD is 0 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current ALPHAX to USD price?
The current price of ALPHAX to USD is $ 0. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Alpha Lens X?
The market cap for ALPHAX is $ 10.36K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of ALPHAX?
The circulating supply of ALPHAX is 951.43M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of ALPHAX?
ALPHAX achieved an ATH price of 0 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of ALPHAX?
ALPHAX saw an ATL price of 0 USD.
What is the trading volume of ALPHAX?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for ALPHAX is -- USD.
Will ALPHAX go higher this year?
ALPHAX might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out ALPHAX price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-11-06 21:53:58 (UTC+8)

Alpha Lens X (ALPHAX) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
11-05 17:18:00Industry Updates
Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98%
11-05 10:42:00On-chain Data
Over the past 24 hours, global liquidations exceeded $2 billion, with more than 470,000 traders liquidated
11-04 17:22:15Industry Updates
Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 21, Market Enters "Extreme Fear"
11-04 15:40:43Industry Updates
Privacy sector tokens continue to rise, DASH up over 45% in 24h
11-04 13:21:37Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, liquidations across the market exceeded $1.2 billion, with more than 320,000 traders liquidated
11-04 05:28:00Industry Updates
Last week, digital asset investment products saw a net outflow of $360 million, with Bitcoin outflows reaching $946 million

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,464.72
$103,464.72$103,464.72

-0.25%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,396.15
$3,396.15$3,396.15

-0.06%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$160.81
$160.81$160.81

+0.18%

USDCoin Logo

USDCoin

USDC

$1.0004
$1.0004$1.0004

+0.04%

UCN Logo

UCN

UCN

$1,479.49
$1,479.49$1,479.49

+0.23%

TOP Volume

The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,464.72
$103,464.72$103,464.72

-0.25%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,396.15
$3,396.15$3,396.15

-0.06%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$2.3050
$2.3050$2.3050

+1.25%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$160.81
$160.81$160.81

+0.18%

Aster Logo

Aster

ASTER

$1.0616
$1.0616$1.0616

-2.17%

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

Neuralinker Logo

Neuralinker

NEURALINKER

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

SN51 Logo

SN51

SN51

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

SN64 Logo

SN64

SN64

$30.12
$30.12$30.12

+100.80%

Folks Finance Logo

Folks Finance

FOLKS

$4.456
$4.456$4.456

+345.60%

UnifAI Logo

UnifAI

UAI

$0.1815
$0.1815$0.1815

+263.00%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

Arbit Logo

Arbit

ARBT

$0.034761
$0.034761$0.034761

+3,376.10%

Folks Finance Logo

Folks Finance

FOLKS

$4.456
$4.456$4.456

+345.60%

UnifAI Logo

UnifAI

UAI

$0.1815
$0.1815$0.1815

+263.00%

Sapien Logo

Sapien

SAPIEN

$0.40179
$0.40179$0.40179

+216.94%

DramaBits Logo

DramaBits

DRAMA

$0.000004312
$0.000004312$0.000004312

+128.38%