Alpha Lens X is a Solana-native DeFi intelligence platform that empowers users with cutting-edge tools for token discovery, analysis, and automated trading. At its core is a real-time token screener tracking over 10,000 Solana assets with live metrics (price, volume, liquidity) and a proprietary Sentiment Score powered by X (Twitter) social data. The Telegram Bot delivers instant portfolio tracking (/dp, /pnl), cross-chain bridging, and AI-driven insights directly in private chats. Verified $AlphaX holders (15M+ tokens) unlock AI Agent Rentals, enabling autonomous bots to execute user-defined strategies based on screener signals (e.g., volume surge >200%). The groundbreaking Phoenix Protocol is the first automated engine to revive dead or rugged tokens through community staking. Users propose revivals by staking $AlphaX; successful votes trigger $AlphaX burns and automated Raydium liquidity injection, restoring utility and creating a self-sustaining resurrection ecosystem. Built on Supabase, React Vite, and Solana mainnet, Alpha Lens X launched in Q4 2025 and now serves 1K+ active users. $AlphaX is the utility and governance token — required for agent access, revival proposals, premium features, and fee discounts. Weekly auto-burns (10% of platform fees) drive scarcity and long-term value. Heal the trenches.

Alpha Lens X is a Solana-native DeFi intelligence platform that empowers users with cutting-edge tools for token discovery, analysis, and automated trading. At its core is a real-time token screener tracking over 10,000 Solana assets with live metrics (price, volume, liquidity) and a proprietary Sentiment Score powered by X (Twitter) social data. The Telegram Bot delivers instant portfolio tracking (/dp, /pnl), cross-chain bridging, and AI-driven insights directly in private chats. Verified $AlphaX holders (15M+ tokens) unlock AI Agent Rentals, enabling autonomous bots to execute user-defined strategies based on screener signals (e.g., volume surge >200%). The groundbreaking Phoenix Protocol is the first automated engine to revive dead or rugged tokens through community staking. Users propose revivals by staking $AlphaX; successful votes trigger $AlphaX burns and automated Raydium liquidity injection, restoring utility and creating a self-sustaining resurrection ecosystem. Built on Supabase, React Vite, and Solana mainnet, Alpha Lens X launched in Q4 2025 and now serves 1K+ active users. $AlphaX is the utility and governance token — required for agent access, revival proposals, premium features, and fee discounts. Weekly auto-burns (10% of platform fees) drive scarcity and long-term value. Heal the trenches.