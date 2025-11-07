Alpha Lens X (ALPHAX) Tokenomics
Alpha Lens X (ALPHAX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Alpha Lens X (ALPHAX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Alpha Lens X (ALPHAX) Information
Alpha Lens X is a Solana-native DeFi intelligence platform that empowers users with cutting-edge tools for token discovery, analysis, and automated trading. At its core is a real-time token screener tracking over 10,000 Solana assets with live metrics (price, volume, liquidity) and a proprietary Sentiment Score powered by X (Twitter) social data. The Telegram Bot delivers instant portfolio tracking (/dp, /pnl), cross-chain bridging, and AI-driven insights directly in private chats. Verified $AlphaX holders (15M+ tokens) unlock AI Agent Rentals, enabling autonomous bots to execute user-defined strategies based on screener signals (e.g., volume surge >200%). The groundbreaking Phoenix Protocol is the first automated engine to revive dead or rugged tokens through community staking. Users propose revivals by staking $AlphaX; successful votes trigger $AlphaX burns and automated Raydium liquidity injection, restoring utility and creating a self-sustaining resurrection ecosystem. Built on Supabase, React Vite, and Solana mainnet, Alpha Lens X launched in Q4 2025 and now serves 1K+ active users. $AlphaX is the utility and governance token — required for agent access, revival proposals, premium features, and fee discounts. Weekly auto-burns (10% of platform fees) drive scarcity and long-term value. Heal the trenches.
Alpha Lens X (ALPHAX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Alpha Lens X (ALPHAX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ALPHAX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ALPHAX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
